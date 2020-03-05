DADE CITY, Fla. — A CSX train hit and killed a man who walked into its path, according to police.

It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Tuskegee Avenue railroad crossing, the Dade City Police Department said.

Witnesses told police the man, a 41-year-old, was walking westbound and over the tracks when he was hit. The railroad crossing gates and flashing lights are believed to have been functional.

An investigation into his death is ongoing.

