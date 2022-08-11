FDLE investigating shooting involving officer in Dade City

It remains unclear who fired a weapon or whether anyone was hurt.

DADE CITY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving a Dade City Police Department officer, state law enforcement confirmed.

The shooting happened Thursday morning, with Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers responding to an area near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency responded at the request of the Dade City Police Department, the person added.

It's not yet known whether anyone was injured or who fired a weapon.