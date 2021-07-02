Plane makes emergency landing in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — The pilot of a small plane has made an emergency landing in Dade City.
Firefighters with Pasco Fire Rescue were dispatched Sunday to the 34800 block of Prospect Road.
First responders say nobody was hurt. And, there is no danger to the public.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the emergency landing. The incident is under investigation.
The emergency landing happened outside restricted airspace -- just 35 miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Super Bowl is set to kick-off at 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
