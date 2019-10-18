DADE CITY, Fla. — A Dade City man is accused of ramming his tractor into his neighbor who was on his tractor.

On Thursday morning, a man who lives next door to Charles Jerkins was using a tractor to remove a log from the side of his home when the ordeal began, deputies said.

Jerkins drove his own tractor into the victim's tractor and dropped a log on the victim's legs, according to witnesses.

Jerkins is then accused of getting on top of the victim and beating him.

Witnesses eventually got Jerkins off the victim. He was arrested when deputies arrived.

No reason has been given as to why Jerkins allegedly assaulted his neighbor.