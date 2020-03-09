x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Former Port Richey mayor set to be sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct justice charge

He was first arrested on Feb. 21, 2019, after investigators say he opened fire on deputies who were trying to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license.
Credit: Pasco County Jail/10News Staff
Port Richey mayor Dale Massad is accused of shooting at Pasco County deputies.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The former Port Richey mayor accused of shooting at Pasco County deputies during a SWAT raid on his home is set to be sentenced Thursday for conspiracy to obstruct justice. 

Dale Massad will also have a hearing for charges of attempted murder. 

Massad was first arrested on Feb. 21, 2019, after investigators say he opened fire on deputies who were trying to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license. The raid on Massad's home came after both the Port Richey city manager and police chief reached out to FDLE and accused Massad of corruption, drug abuse, and practicing medicine without a license. 

Investigators said Massad lost his medical license after the death of a three-year-old patient in 1992.

At the time of his arrest, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Massad was a "known drug user" and was a "drug dealer." 

While he was in jail, prosecutors said Massad tried to get then acting mayor Terrence Rowe to make someone pay for his arrest. 

Rowe and Massad were both arrested. Massad was convicted of attempting to solicit conspiracy and using a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a crime. Rowe was charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a crime. 

RELATED: Mayor accused of shooting at deputies was a known 'drug dealer,' sheriff says

RELATED: Ex-Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad convicted on charges related to trying to interfere with his case

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter