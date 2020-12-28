Troopers look for hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Pasco County home

The crash left a man and women in the home seriously injured, investigators said.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver they say crashed into a house Sunday night in Pasco County.

The crash left a man and women who are both in their 30s seriously hurt, investigators said.

Trooper said a sedan tried to turn onto Darlington Road from Pleasure Drive but ended up driving on the shoulder and then crashed into the wall of a home.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were inside the home at the time of the crash and were both seriously hurt, troopers said. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, according to FHP.

The driver of the car got out and ran after the crash, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

What other people are reading right now: