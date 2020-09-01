A deadly crash in Hudson has shut down the westbound lanes of Aripeka Road and Old Dixie Highway.
Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser hit a person. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- CBS News: US leaders confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet
- FDOT to install suicide prevention barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- House to vote on restraining President Trump's military powers against Iran
- Private fence on Siesta Key beach angering beachgoers
- The first full moon of the year comes with a penumbral lunar eclipse
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter