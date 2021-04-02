At least 1 person killed in Pasco County crash

Drivers are asked to avoid the area near U.S. 19 and Tower Drive in Hudson.

HUDSON, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash in Pasco County.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 19 and Tower Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while troopers figure out what led up to the crash.