Three elderly people killed in Pasco car crash, FHP says

One of the cars was trying to do a U-turn when the other crashed into it.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed and another was injured when two cars crashed into each other Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

It happened at the intersection of County Line Road and Grand Club Drive in Pasco County just after 9:30 p.m.

Troopers say a car, driven by a 90-year-old Spring Hill man, tried to do a U-turn at the intersection and turned into the path of another car. As a result, the two cars crashed into each other.

According to FHP, the 90-year-old driver had two passengers in his car -- a 95-year-old woman sitting in the front seat and an 82-year-old woman in the back seat. The 95-year-old woman died at the scene, troopers say. Both the 90-year-old man and 82-year-old woman later died at the hospital, according to FHP.