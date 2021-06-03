Person found dead after house fire in Pasco County, firefighters say

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A person was found dead inside a home that caught fire, Pasco County Fire Rescue says.
Firefighters say they were called to the 17000 block of Normandeau Street in Spring Hill about a house fire. During their search of the home, they found one person dead, according to fire rescue.
One dog was pulled from the home and survived, firefighters say.
Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff and State Fire Marshals Office are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Third stimulus check: Senate votes to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill
- DeSantis plans to lower vaccine age requirements this month
- Several retail locations offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Data shows Black and Hispanic Floridians left behind in vaccine access
- Here's why Florida's unemployment system didn't stand a chance when COVID hit
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter