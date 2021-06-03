Person found dead after house fire in Pasco County, firefighters say

Very little information is known at this time.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A person was found dead inside a home that caught fire, Pasco County Fire Rescue says.

Firefighters say they were called to the 17000 block of Normandeau Street in Spring Hill about a house fire. During their search of the home, they found one person dead, according to fire rescue.

One dog was pulled from the home and survived, firefighters say.

Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff and State Fire Marshals Office are investigating.

