Pasco County

FHP: Man on motorized bike dies after crash with pickup truck in Pasco County

Troopers say the truck driver didn't stop at the intersection.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man died from his injuries after a pickup truck crashed into him Tuesday evening in Pasco County, state troopers said.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at Colony and Fairwinds roads, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say a Ford F-150, driven by a 55-year-old man from Spring Hill, was heading west toward the intersection. A 40-year-old Holiday man on a motorized bike stopped at a stop sign and went to make a left turn.

The truck driver, according to troopers, did not stop and crashed into the bike. 

Its rider was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

