Pasco County

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Pasco County

A 14-year-old girl and an 87-year-old man were also seriously hurt.
Credit: lesterman - stock.adobe.com

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Pasco County.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. when an 87-year-old man was driving northbound on US-19.

Troopers say when the man made a u-turn at Bolton Avenue, he collided with a 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl who were riding a motorcycle in the inside lane of US-19 southbound. 

According to FHP, the front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the car, sending both riders off of the bike.

The 43-year-old man died at the scene of the crash while the girl and the other driver were seriously hurt.

