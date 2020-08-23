3 people thrown from SUV in Pasco County crash, 1 killed

No one was wearing their seat belts, Florida troopers said.

DADE CITY, Fla. — An SUV flipped over several times after a truck crashed into it, causing three people to be thrown from the vehicle.

One person was killed.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 98 at Old Lakeland Highway (County Road 35), according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A truck driven by a 51-year-old man was stopped at a flashing red light as the SUV made an approach. Troopers say the man took a turn and crashed into the SUV, causing it to roll over.

Three people, who troopers say were not wearing seat belts, were thrown out. A 25-year-old Dade City man was killed while a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

What other people are reading right now:

