FHP: Spring Hill man hit by truck while lying in roadway for 'unknown reason'

Troopers have not released the man's name.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 22-year-old man from Spring Hill is dead after a pickup truck ran over him while he was lying in the street for an "unknown reason," Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Lakeview Drive and Timber Wolf Court. FHP said the man was lying on Lakeview Drive. At the same time, a pickup truck was driving along the road and ran him over.

The man died at the scene, troopers said.

After hitting the man, the pickup truck continued to the shoulder and struck a mailbox before coming to a stop.