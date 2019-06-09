PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Fire Rescue said a deadly crash shut down the northbound names of US 19 Thursday night.

Crews said a pedestrian was killed near Colfax Drive in Pasco County.

Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story stay with 10News for updates.

