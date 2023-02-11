1 person dead after shooting in Wesley Chapel

The shooting happen around 11 p.m. near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and County Line Road, deputies said.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after a late-night shooting Friday in Wesley Chapel, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said, "two people had arranged to meet in a parking lot when a third person approached them and began shooting."

The sheriff's office said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat.