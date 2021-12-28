FHP: Man killed when truck driver causes fiery chain-reaction crash

It remains under investigation.

SHADY HILLS, Fla. — A garbage truck driver who didn't stop at a red light ended up crashing into several cars, catching a few on fire, which led to a man's death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on State Road 52 at Canyon Boulevard.

Troopers say seven cars were stopped at the light while the garbage truck driver, driven by a 56-year-old New Port Richey man, came up and failed to stop. He crashed into an SUV and ended up hitting or causing collisions with the six other cars, a news release states.

Four of the cars caught fire and were heavily damaged.

The driver of the SUV, believed to be a 24-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, died at the scene of the crash. Other drivers suffered serious injuries while everyone else received minor injuries.