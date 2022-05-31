FHP: 2 teens killed after SUV crashes into Pasco County retention pond

Troopers say the driver lost control "for unknown reasons."

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Two 17-year-olds from Wesley Chapel were killed after the SUV they were in crashed into a retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Estancia Boulevard and San Romano Drive in Wesley Chapel.

According to troopers, the 2003 Toyota Sequoia was driving northbound on Estancia Boulevard approaching San Romano Drive when the 17-year-old male driver lost control "for unknown reasons."

The SUV then went off the road and crashed into a retention pond, which then went underwater, FHP said.