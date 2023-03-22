Person dies in Zephyrhills mobile home fire, Pasco firefighters say

Firefighters were able to pull the person from the home, but life-saving measures were unable to revive them, a release said.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person is dead after a mobile home in Zephyrhills became engulfed in flames overnight, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a release.

Firefighters said they were called just after midnight to a single-wide mobile home fire on Nottingham Trail near Robinhood Trail. When they arrived, firefighters said the home had "heavy fire involvement" and started fire ground and search and rescue operations.

When searching the home, firefighters reportedly found one adult. Crews were able to "quickly" pull the person from the mobile home and started life-saving measures. The person later died while still on the scene of the fire.