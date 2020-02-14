DADE CITY, Fla. — A decomposed body was found Thursday morning in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said somebody found a man’s body off Kettering and Powerline Roads. Deputies said the Medical Examiner is working to identify the person and the cause of death.

Right now, it is just a death investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it was working to get more information out as soon as possible.

