DADE CITY, Fla. — A decomposed body was found Thursday morning in Pasco County.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said somebody found a man’s body off Kettering and Powerline Roads. Deputies said the Medical Examiner is working to identify the person and the cause of death.
Right now, it is just a death investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it was working to get more information out as soon as possible.
