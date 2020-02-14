LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A dental assistant at a Land O'Lakes oral surgery facility was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a patient.

On Dec. 6, 2019, an 18-year-old woman was having her wisdom teeth removed at Tampa Bay Oral Surgery. She told investigators that after she was given a sedative, Edwin Alvis, 37, tried to lift up her shirt. She said she was able to fight him off at first, but said he was able to expose her breasts.

The woman told investigators Alvis then put his hand down her pants and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest report.

The woman told deputies she tried fighting him off the entire time.

Alvis denied the allegations. According to the arrest report, tests determined Alvis' DNA profile was found on the woman.

Alvis was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual battery/rape.

10News reached out to Tampa Bay Oral Surgery and an employee said a manager was not available for comment at the time. This story will be updated when we received a statement.

