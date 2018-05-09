NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Pasco County officials say the depression that opened up between two homes in a gated community Wednesday morning is "purely an insurance issue."

"It's all on private property; under the foundation of the home," said Kevin Guthrie, the assistant county administrator for public safety. "County emergency services are done at this point; this is an insurance issue."

The depression between the two homes on Dorian Court is 40-50 feet in diameter and about 20-25 feet deep. It's difficult to determine just how far the perimeter extends under the home, but Guthrie said it's possible the absolute perimeter could extend to about 100 feet.

It might be likely other homes will be affected, Guthrie said.

The depression was discovered at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Guthrie said. One homeowner had been out of the home all day and the other has been out of state.

Both families are able to safely evacuate.

About half the hole is under one home, with it approaching the edge of a second building.

Officials said during the news conference that nothing else in the home has shifted and the structural integrity of the home seems to be intact. No other homes are currently in danger.

"Whoever built this home built a great home because there is no structural ... degradation from the outside, at least for us," Guthrie said. "The doors still open and close, there are no broken windows, there are no damaged items inside the house. It is structurally sound.

"It's just got a 40-50 foot void underneath it."

The hole is not disturbing the schools in the area, and everything is normal for operations at this time, officials added.

The hole that formed today in New Port Richey has not been classified as a sinkhole. At this point, it is a depression.

