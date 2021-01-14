Large hole opens up near sports bar in New Port Richey

A 130-foot-deep depression opened in the same area last October.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A large hole has opened near a sports bar in New Port Richey, in the area previously impacted by a large depression just a few months ago.

Aerial video and images from Sky 10 show a large hole just outside the Varsity Club Sports Bar.

Back in October, a hole grew into a 130-foot-deep depression in what appears to be the same area.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out for details from the county. It isn't clear at this time if this hole is a reopening of the previous depression or a new one.