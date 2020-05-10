Large depression opens alongside road in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A road in New Port Richey is closed after a large depression opened up along the side it, Pasco County Fire Rescue said Monday.
Spring Haven Boulevard is currently closed out of an "abundance of caution" to keep people safe after a five-foot by ten-foot depression opened up along the road, which is located just off Little Road behind the Walmart.
Fire Rescue says structures aren't in danger at this time. Detours are in place for residents.
This is a developing story; check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner
- 2020 Election in Florida: Register to vote, important dates, voting by mail and more
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tampa Bay Rays will play from the MLB bubble for the first time tonight
- Trump declares 'I get it,' then leaves hospital for drive-by wave to supporters
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter