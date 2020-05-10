Large depression opens alongside road in Pasco County

Spring Haven Boulevard is closed out of an "abundance of caution" to keep people safe.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A road in New Port Richey is closed after a large depression opened up along the side it, Pasco County Fire Rescue said Monday.

Spring Haven Boulevard is currently closed out of an "abundance of caution" to keep people safe after a five-foot by ten-foot depression opened up along the road, which is located just off Little Road behind the Walmart.

Fire Rescue says structures aren't in danger at this time. Detours are in place for residents.

This is a developing story; check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: