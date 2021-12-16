Missing Pasco teen found safe

Anyone with information on Villanueva’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Ashley Villanueva was found safe.

Have you seen Ashley? Deputies are searching for a teen who was last seen a week ago in Dade City.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Ashley Villanueva, 15, was last seen at around 7 a.m. last Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Johnson Street area of Dade City.

Authorities say Villanueva is five feet two inches and around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Villanueva’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.