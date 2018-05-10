ODESSA, Fla.— Pasco County Deputies have found an 11-year-old boy they said had been neglected for several months in an Odessa home.

Deputies arrested Steven Skaggs, 33, for child neglect.

Court documents say Skaggs failed to provide adequate food, living conditions and medical care for an 11-year-old.

Deputies said the child was 11 years old and only weighed the amount of an average 8-year-old.

The child was living without electricity, running water, had no means of contacting someone in an emergency and was in a condemned home for months, court documents said.

Skaggs was not feeding the child properly, according to investigators, who say most of his meals were canned goods -- like carrots and peas.

Investigators said the child had not been enrolled in school for more than a year.

