HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office found an SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run last weekend.

The sheriff's office found a beige 1998 Lincoln SUV with damage to the right front bumper in the parking lot of George's Breakfast Station in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

The Lincoln has the Florida license plate of FC86V.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the SUV was involved in a Friday night crash on Bonita Road that hit three people, including a 1-year-old girl.

First responders airlifted the girl to St. Joseph's in Tampa. She received treatment there for minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The other two people did not have injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the suspected driver is asked to call *FHP or 800-873-8477.

Original Story on Friday, May 11, 2018: HOLIDAY, Fla. - A child was airlifted to a hospital after being hurt in a hit-and-run wreck at Holiday Drive and Bonita Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No further information was immediately available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP