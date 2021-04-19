x
Pasco County

Deputies: Man arrested for stealing, selling boat parts from customers at Pasco County repair shop

The sheriff's office says it isn't the first time he's done this.
HUDSON, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a Hudson man they say defrauded more than 60 people who went to his boat and auto repair shop, adding that it isn't his first time.

Pasco Sheriff's Office says Scott Sands, 43, owns Liberty Entrepreneurs in Hudson. Investigators say he would steal boat parts from customers' vessels and later sell them online.

Detectives found out he also used car parts to repair boats and used parts from one customer's boat to repair another.

It's not the first time Sands had been busted for this. The sheriff's office says he was also charged for operating a chop shop in Pinellas County.

Sands faces charges for scheme to defraud, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Deputies believe there may be other customers who have been defrauded by Sands. If anyone believes Sands defrauded them, they are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

