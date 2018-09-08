PORT RICHEY, Fla.— Deputies say residents of Pasco County should be on the lookout for a violent suspect who was still at large after allegedly breaking a woman’s wrist and hitting her with a shovel on her porch Wednesday night.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office officials said Jamael “Mailman” Hubbard, 34, approached the 28-year-old victim, on her front porch at her Port Richey home and said he “needs to get his girlfriend out of jail.”

Then, Hubbard hit the victim in the head twice with a shovel and held the victim down by her throat before forcefully taking her things and about $300, deputies said.

Hubbard left the scene and is still at large, according to investigators.

Deputies said the victim suffered a broken left wrist and a laceration to her head.

If you see Hubbard, call 911. If you have an idea where he might be, click here to submit a tip.

