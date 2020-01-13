NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is facing assault and disorderly intoxication charges after an incident outside his home Saturday night.
Around 11:35 p.m., a deputy saw Joseph Peeters, 43, throw an empty beer can at a person riding a bike past his house on Lake Drive, according to an arrest report.
The deputy said Peeters then started chasing the cyclist down the street but eventually stopped.
The deputy approached Peeters, who was in the process of drinking another beer. The deputy said Peeters appeared intoxicated and arrested him.
Peeters was taken to the Pasco County Jail.
