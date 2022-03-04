Deputies search for missing Pasco man

Anyone with information on Bean's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Michael? Law enforcement says it's looking for the man last seen in Zephyrhills.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Michael Bean was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 in Zephyrhills.

Authorities say Bean is five feet four inches and weighs around 180 pounds. Bean typically wears jeans and has prescription glasses.

