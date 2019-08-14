NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Two teens are facing burglary charges after deputies say they broke into a home in New Port Richey and stole historic war weapons and military memorabilia.

Pasco County deputies say the two teens, 13 and 14, broke into an unoccupied home Tuesday night on Saddle Ridge Road. The homeowner had recently died.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 13-year-old took several World War I and World War II firearms, replica explosives and several pieces of military memorabilia. Deputies say the 13-year-old refused to talk about the incident later at his home and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Deputies say the 14-year-old later admitted to breaking into the home and taking the firearms and memorabilia with the other teen. According to an arrest report, the 14-year-old has an arrest history of home burglary and failure to appear.

That teen was also taken to a juvenile detention center.

None of the items involved were live ammunition. However, the surrounding area was temporarily evacuated while the bomb squad investigated.

