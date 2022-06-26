x
Pasco County

Deputies search for 44-year-old who vanished in Port Richey

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 727-847-8102 and select option 7.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 44-year-old.

Roseann Beninati was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday around Mesa Verde Street in Port Richey.

At the time, deputies say Beninati was wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Beninati is described as 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Beninati's location is urged to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102 and select option 7. Tipsters may also submit information online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

A photo of Beninati is included.

