The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Port Richey woman.

Deputies said they were attempting to locate Erin Marie Markell, 33.

Markell was last seen in Port Richey Friday night, according to law enforcement.

She is five feet tall, 120 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans.

Deputies said she may have gotten into a gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

