Deputies locate missing 21-year-old from New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Jean Toro was found and is safe, the sheriff's office reports.

The previous story is down below.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a missing 21-year-old from New Port Richey, a media alert explains.

Jean Toro was last seen early Saturday morning in the Mercury Drive area of New Port Richey. He was last seen wearing an unknown shirt with black jeans.

Deputies describe Toro as 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving an older model black Nissan Altima.