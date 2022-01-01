Deputies search for missing, endangered 44-year-old woman

She was last heard from at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office reports.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office are currently searching for 44-year-old Nivea Nafaa who is considered missing and endangered, a media alert from the sheriff's office reports.

Nafaa was last heard from at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday and may be in the Wesley Chapel area, deputies explain.

She is described to be 5 feet, 3 inches and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Nivea Nafaa is, contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102. People can also report tips online here.