x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

Have you seen Timothy? Pasco deputies search for missing Holiday man

He was said to have been last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Taray Lane in Holiday.
Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 45-year-old man.

Deputies say Timothy Reichert was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Taray Lane in Holiday

He is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Reichert may be traveling in a red 2013 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y648RK.

Anyone with information on where Reichert may be is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 or report a tip online here.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Absolutely a tragedy: Husband finds wife, 2 children dead in murder-suicide