Have you seen Timothy? Pasco deputies search for missing Holiday man

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 45-year-old man.

Deputies say Timothy Reichert was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Taray Lane in Holiday

He is described as being 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Reichert may be traveling in a red 2013 Nissan Maxima with a Florida license plate of Y648RK.