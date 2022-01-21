Have you seen Payton? Deputies search for missing Port Richey teen

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing 16-year-old Port Richey girl.

Payton Jeanfils was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning off of Rainbow Lane, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with gray sweatpants.

Jeanfils is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with black and blue hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where the teen may be is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102 or report a tip online here.