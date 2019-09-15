PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A local roller derby team is looking to take home a win tonight and raise money for a good cause in the process.

The Valkyries are facing off against Fort Myers for a derby match to remember, with a portion of the match's proceeds going to the Pasco Sheriff’s K-9 Association.

The group raises funds and awareness for both active and retired K-9s. For this local team, that charity was an easy choice.

“We saw the community and how they were supporting them through Live PD, and we thought, 'Wow, that would be great to choose them as the charity and do a bout and raise funds for them as well,'" said Erika “Erikonda” Mckinnon, the treasurer for the Valkyries. "So we’re super excited tonight, we are going to have a couple officers coming out with their K9s, so we are so looking forward to helping them out."

The match is set to be a fiery competition because just one month ago, these teams faced off in Fort Myers and the Valkyries took home the "W" by just one point.

The Fort Myers team will be looking to avenge their loss.

The Pasco and Pinellas local league, Revolution Roller Derby, hosts an open skate night every Monday for recruitment.

