DeSantis hosts campaign rally in Pasco County

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a campaign event in Pasco County during his last full week to rally votes for this years gubernatorial election.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election.

DeSantis made his pitch for another four years.

"Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a crowd of many people.

DeSantis is running against Democratic candidate Charlie Crist.

People at the rally said they're supporting DeSantis because of how he handled Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis addressed the hurricane and said he stepped in to get two bridges rebuilt in southwest Florida in the matter of three days.

"They came to me because they were being told, the people that lived there, 'you’re not going to have any luck for six months.' Well that would’ve caused those islands to wither on the vine," DeSantis said.

He spent time highlighting how he kept Florida open during the pandemic and how part of that was fighting to keep kids in schools and allowing parents to make decisions for their own children.

DeSantis also touched on topics like banning vaccine passports, securing the border and restricting gender affirming care for minors while also blaming President Joe Biden for inflation.

"When I became governor in 2019, we didn’t have 'Biden-flation.' We didn’t have it in 2020. It wasn’t until they got in there and cranked the printing presses... borrowed too much money," DeSantis said.

This comes after Biden visited Crist in Miami on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, Crist tweeted and accused DeSantis of raising up the cost of many things for Floridians.

"Due to DeSantis’s tax hike that took effect yesterday, Floridians are again paying the HIGHEST gas prices in the southeastern U.S. Floridians are feeling the pinch from rising costs & paying an additional $50 billion this year with the DeSanTAX," Crist wrote in his tweet.

Voters said people need to think before they head to the polls on Nov. 8.