Florida Gov. DeSantis plans news conference in Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak Thursday afternoon at a health care facility in Pasco County.
The governor in recent days has been announcing new locations that are beginning to offer a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. Such a treatment, like Regeneron, is given through an IV that neutralizes the virus and shortens the duration of symptoms for people who test positive for COVID-19, health experts have said.
Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth Scheppke are expected to join the governor, his office said in a statement.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. You can watch it live on 10TampaBay.com.