PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year veteran in law enforcement is finally retiring, and the Pasco Sheriff's Office celebrated in a big way.

The sheriff's office surprised Det. Roger Cockerill Wednesday morning with a celebration of his retirement. Cockerill has been with the department for the last 30 years, serving as a patrol deputy and a vice and narcotics detective.

Cockerill began his law enforcement career in 1967 as an officer with the Suffolk County Police Department in New York. He then relocated to Florida and began his career in 1989 in Pasco County.

The sheriff's office said Cockerill has been instrumental in some of the department's largest investigations involving drug trafficking, gambling, prostitution and human trafficking.

