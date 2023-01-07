x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pasco County

'We all love him': Pasco community remembers 12-year-old who died after asthma attack

Develin Robinson's basketball teammates said they looked up to him for his funny personality and energy.
Credit: Rachel Robinson
Community remembers 12-year-old, Develin Robinson, who died after a severe asthma attack.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A community in Pasco County is remembering Develin Robinson, a son, friend, teammate, and considered family to more.

Develin suffered from a severe asthma attack the day after Christmas and died on Dec. 30, his family said. But instead of focusing on his death, the family told 10 Tampa Bay they want to shed light on his life. 

"There's nobody on this team that didn't love him," Brian Soldano, assistant head coach of Develin's team, said. "He's not gonna be forgotten."

Soldano said Develin was a lovable kid who always had a smile on the courts. His teammates said Develin was known for his funny personality and positive attitude. 

"He meant a lot to us," his teammate Kaedyn Ragcliff said. 

Develin's father is the head coach of The Outlaws basketball team, where Develin payed. Develin was also part of the South Pasco Predators football team.

Credit: Rachel Robinson

To honor Develin, his teammates, who consider him family, practiced with drills that he loved best. In addition, they wore two bracelets on one arm, and three bracelets on the other to honor his team number: 23. 

"He would encourage his teammates, even in the games he would, too," teammate Sammie Manning said. 

Related Articles

With two people in the family named Develin, those close to him would often nickname him "Two Times."

Teammates said they plan to play harder than before to honor the friend who had an immense impact on them. 

"He did a lot for this team and we have to win for him," Sammie said.

As of Saturday night, the community has raised more than $25,000 for Develin's family to cover medical expenses and others through a GoFundMe.

"It’s difficult to describe the profound sense of heartbreak and sorrow that his loss leaves behind," the page stated.

More Videos

In Other News

Amid rule changes, transgender teen says he can't use Pasco County school bathrooms

Before You Leave, Check This Out