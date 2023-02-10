Plant City police: DNA links man to 2015 sexual assault investigation

Leonel Cortez, now 30, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman back on Jan. 31, 2015.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — New evidence landed a man in jail and provided more answers for investigators in a 2015 sexual assault case in Plant City.

Leonel Cortez, who is now 30 years old, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during the early hours of Jan. 31, 2015, near State Road 574 and Ruth Street, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release. At the time, authorities said the woman reported the incident to law enforcement and went to the hospital for treatment from injuries she got during the alleged assault.

The case went unsolved until Oct. 18, 2022, when the Plant City Police Department received a Combined DNA Index System match from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that belonged to the suspect, Cortez, in the 2015 sexual assault.

Additional tests would later confirm the DNA match with Cortez.