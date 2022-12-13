Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

The dog has been named Mandy Mangrove.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9.

Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.

They were able to rescue what they believe to be a pit/lab mix and get her safely into a Pasco County Sheriff's Office airboat and back to land near Green Key Park, the agency said. She was then transported to Pasco County Animal Services.

Since her arrival, she's been named Mandy Mangrove. A spokesperson for the county said the dog is thin and has a couple of injuries but the veterinarian team is continuing to monitor her progress.

"She seems to have a good temperament," Ryan Hughes with the Pasco County said.