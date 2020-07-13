11 puppies, 2 mother dogs rescued from under Pasco County shed

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven puppies and two mother dogs are safe and sound and will soon be up for adoption, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
The dogs were rescued from under a shed recently.
The location of the dogs was a challenge to Animal Control Officer Stella Ickes and her partner. She called for help, and firefighters from Engine 34-A shift headed to the scene.
Firefighters Reilly, DeJonge and Moats hit the dirt and rescued all the dogs.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said the dogs and puppies have fully recovered and are currently in a rescue environment until adoption.
Thank you to all involved!
