ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- For some, the decision is easy: Follow a deputy's orders or go to jail.

Casey Class, 27, allegedly opted for the latter.

A Pasco County deputy gave Class a ticket early Saturday for operating a vehicle while having an open container, according to the police report. He reportedly refused to take it and threw the slip on the ground.

"If it weren't for that badge, I'd slap you," Class reportedly said.

After the deputy asked for him to pick up the ticket, he allegedly replied: "I will shove this ticket up your ass."

Class was taken to and jailed at the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.

