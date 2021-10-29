'Fun for three seconds, and it cost him': YouTuber arrested for running red light and running from troopers

FHP says the driver told the trooper he was a social media blogger and makes around $400,000 to $450,000 a year.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County man is behind bars after troopers say he sped through an intersection and attempted to flee from authorities.

Florida Highway Patrol says, at 10:26 a.m. on Friday, a trooper was stopped at a red light at the corner of State Road 54 at Sunlake Boulevard when a Dodge Challenger pulled up next to him. The car was in a right turn lane.

However, the trooper says the driver of the car began to "burn out" and smoke his tires, switching lanes in the middle of the intersection while the light was still red.

The trooper immediately chased after the driver who continued to accelerate, pulling into a residential area on Ballantrae Boulevard, according to a press release.

Because the trooper ran the car's tag, he said he knew the driver was Damaury Mikula, 18, who lived in a neighborhood just blocks away. The trooper would arrive at Mikula's home and place him under arrest, FHP says.

According to an arrest report, Mikula told the trooper he was a social media blogger and makes around $400,000 to $450,000 a year. Mikula, who goes by the name of Kid Maury on YouTube, said he thought his interaction with the trooper would be over with if he got away.

His state of mind was "that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants," FHP says.