Driver dies after car hits utility pole, catches fire

Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on State Road 54.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after his car hit a pole and caught on fire early Monday morning in Pasco County.

Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when a 36-year-old man was driving westbound on State Road 54 near Livingston Road in Land O' Lakes.

The man was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the wheel and crossed over the center median and eastbound lanes of SR-54, according to FHP.