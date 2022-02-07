Driver dies after car hits utility pole, catches fire

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man died after his car hit a pole and caught on fire early Monday morning in Pasco County.
Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when a 36-year-old man was driving westbound on State Road 54 near Livingston Road in Land O' Lakes.
The man was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the wheel and crossed over the center median and eastbound lanes of SR-54, according to FHP.
He then collided with a utility pole, causing his car to catch fire, troopers say. The man died at the scene.