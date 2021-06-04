Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly US-19 crash in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson man is charged with DUI manslaughter after a deadly Pasco County crash that killed a man from Brooksville and seriously injured a woman.
Florida Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Ryan L. Allen was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail after a crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-19 near Briar Oaks Drive.
According to investigators, Allen was driving a pickup southbound in the outside lane, south of Briar Oaks Drive. FHP says he was going at a "high rate of speed" and collided with the back of a car.
His pickup then crashed into a light pole and flipped over, investigators said. The car overturned, too.
The two people in the car were taken to the hospital, where the 60-year-old man driving the car died.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point latest: Army Corps of Engineers on-site to help pump water out of the retention pond
- Sore arm after the COVID-19 shot? Here's what it means.
- Florida Democrats demand Rep. Matt Gaetz resign amid FBI probe
- Gov. DeSantis rejects request to have felony charges dropped in voter hacking case
- Piney Point wastewater breach: So, what's in the water?
- Strong demand from younger people as vaccine eligibility age drops to 16
- Gator mating season is upon us: Here's what you need to know
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter