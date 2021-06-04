Driver charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly US-19 crash in Pasco

He was booked into the Pasco County Jail.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson man is charged with DUI manslaughter after a deadly Pasco County crash that killed a man from Brooksville and seriously injured a woman.

Florida Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Ryan L. Allen was arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail after a crash that happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-19 near Briar Oaks Drive.

According to investigators, Allen was driving a pickup southbound in the outside lane, south of Briar Oaks Drive. FHP says he was going at a "high rate of speed" and collided with the back of a car.

His pickup then crashed into a light pole and flipped over, investigators said. The car overturned, too.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital, where the 60-year-old man driving the car died.